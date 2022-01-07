India’s Covid-19 tally surpassed 1 lakh on Thursday, just eight days after touching the 10,000 mark. The country last recorded 1 lakh new cases in a day on June 6, 2021, seven months back when the second wave of the pandemic was receding. On Thursday, the number of fresh cases went up to nearly 1,17,000, as per Times of India records. The jump from 10,000 to 1 lakh had taken about 103 days during the first wave in India, when cases peaked at 98,795, and 47 days during the second. So the current rate of growth appears to be five times faster than it was at the start of the second wave, which peaked at over 4 lakh daily cases, as per the TOI report.

A positive side of the current COVID-19 deluge is that the deaths have only increased marginally over the last few days. On Thursday, only 97 deaths were recorded, staying below the 100-mark for the second consecutive day after having record 112 deaths on Tuesday.

The highest jump in coronavirus caseload on Thursday was reported in Mumbai with a staggering 20,181 new cases. The number shattered predictions about third wave peaking at such a count. On Wednesday, Mumbai had logged 15,166 new coronavirus infections, surpassing the previous all time-high of 11,163 registered in April 4, 2021, during the second wave of the pandemic.

Out of the 20,181 new cases, 85 per cent, or 17,154 patients, are asymptomatic and only 1,170 persons have been admitted to hospitals and just 106 are on oxygen support, according to the bulletin. While deaths remained in single digits, the daily positive rate hit a staggering 33.06 percent, as per BMC data, meaning that nearly one out of 3 tests returned positive.

The growth rate COVID-19 cases shot up to 0.99 per cent between December 30, 2021 and January 5, 2022, while the case doubling rate slipped to 70 days, as per the bulletin.With 2,837 patients discharged from hospitals during the day, Mumbai’s active tally jumped to 79,260 from 61,923 within a span of 24 hours.

