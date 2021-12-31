India's Daily Covid Cases Up by Over 2.5 Times in Just 4 Days; Omicron Infections Nearly Doubled

The fresh coronavirus cases being reported in India have jumped by nearly 2.5 times in the last four days while the total cases of Omicron variant have nearly doubled, showed official data. As per the Union Health Ministry data, the country reported 16,764 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday. On Tuesday, this number was just 6,358 that increased to 9,195 on Wednesday, and went up to 13,154 on Thursday.

India recorded 6,984 new cases of Covid-19 on December 15 and on December 20 it was 6,563. On December 25, 7,189 fresh cases were reported from across the country.

Similarly, the cases of Omicron, a new variant of Covid-19, is also increasing rapidly and have doubled since December 28, the health ministry data analyzed by CNN-News18 showed.

The tally of Omicron cases is increasing at a rapid rate. The first case of the infection was reported in India on December 2. While it took nearly 15 days for the cases tally to reach 100, it has been increasing faster since then. The Omicron cases crossed the 200-mark on December 21 and by the next two days, the cases had reached 358. On December 25, the tally was 415 and on December 27, it reached 578. On Tuesday, the Omicron cases in the country were 653 that jumped to 1,270 on Friday.

As the coronavirus cases are increasing across the country, several states have started imposing restrictions to curb the spread.

Meanwhile, India’s active Covid-19 caseload is also increasing. In the last four days, the active load has increased by more than 20 percent. On Tuesday, the active Covid-19 cases in India were 75,456 while on Friday, it stood at 91,361, the health ministry data showed.

