CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#PonniyinSelvan#CongressCrisis#BiggBoss16#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » India's 'Deft' Diplomacy Forces China to Withdraw Proposal Against AUKUS Nuclear Plan at IAEA
1-MIN READ

India's 'Deft' Diplomacy Forces China to Withdraw Proposal Against AUKUS Nuclear Plan at IAEA

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: October 01, 2022, 07:37 IST

Vienna

International Atomic Energy Agency opening session at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria (Reuters Photo)

International Atomic Energy Agency opening session at their headquarters in Vienna, Austria (Reuters Photo)

China tried to get the resolution passed at the general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which took place in Vienna from September 26 to 30.

India’s ‘deft’ diplomacy was on display on the international stage that forced China to withdraw its resolution against AUKUS – the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

China tried to get the resolution passed at the general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which took place in Vienna from September 26 to 30. India however took an ‘objective view of the initiative, recognising the soundness the role of the technical evaluation by IAEA.’

According to PTI sources, China argued that the AUKUS initiative was in violation of their responsibilities under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). In addition, China also criticised the IAEA in this regard. The draft resolution opposed AUKUS for seeking to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, though these will be armed with conventional weapons.

“The Indian Mission to the IAEA in Vienna worked closely with many IAEA member states in this regard,” reports PTI attributing it to sources adding that India’s “deft and impactful” diplomacy was deeply appreciated by IAEA member states, particularly the AUKUS partners.

India’s considered role helped many smaller countries take a clear stand on the proposal by China. Realising that its resolution would not get majority support, China was forced to withdrew its draft resolution on September 30.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:October 01, 2022, 07:31 IST
last updated:October 01, 2022, 07:37 IST