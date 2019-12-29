Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

India's 'Dharm' to Maintain Universal Balance Through Peace, Amity: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat was addressing a function organised by NCC Group which felicitated Deendayal Research Institute, set up under the guidance of Bharat Ratna late Nanaji Deshmukh, with the 'NCC Samashti Seva Puraskar'.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2019, 7:38 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
India's 'Dharm' to Maintain Universal Balance Through Peace, Amity: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
File photo RSS chief Mohan. (Image : PTI)

Hyderabad: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said India had an ever-lasting purpose of maintaining universal balance through peace and amity.

Addressing a function here, Bhagwat said 'dharm' was India's purpose which would be relevant as long as the world exists and this makes India a nation with an eternal and ever-lasting mission.

"But, the purpose of India is ever-lasting. What is the purpose of India? India's purpose is to maintain universal balance through fostering peace, amity and harmony.... As long as the world exists, 'dharm' shall remain relevant and this is what makes India eternal and everlasting," he said.

Bhagwat was addressing a function organised by NCC Group which felicitated Deendayal Research Institute, set up under the guidance of Bharat Ratna late Nanaji Deshmukh, with the 'NCC Samashti Seva Puraskar'.

A company release said a cheque of Rs 1 crore was handed over to the Institute on the occasion.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram