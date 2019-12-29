India's 'Dharm' to Maintain Universal Balance Through Peace, Amity: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Bhagwat was addressing a function organised by NCC Group which felicitated Deendayal Research Institute, set up under the guidance of Bharat Ratna late Nanaji Deshmukh, with the 'NCC Samashti Seva Puraskar'.
File photo RSS chief Mohan. (Image : PTI)
Hyderabad: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said India had an ever-lasting purpose of maintaining universal balance through peace and amity.
Addressing a function here, Bhagwat said 'dharm' was India's purpose which would be relevant as long as the world exists and this makes India a nation with an eternal and ever-lasting mission.
"But, the purpose of India is ever-lasting. What is the purpose of India? India's purpose is to maintain universal balance through fostering peace, amity and harmony.... As long as the world exists, 'dharm' shall remain relevant and this is what makes India eternal and everlasting," he said.
Bhagwat was addressing a function organised by NCC Group which felicitated Deendayal Research Institute, set up under the guidance of Bharat Ratna late Nanaji Deshmukh, with the 'NCC Samashti Seva Puraskar'.
A company release said a cheque of Rs 1 crore was handed over to the Institute on the occasion.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lilly Singh Trolled for Seeking 'Reliable Sources of Info' on Ongoing Violence in India
- Akki's Film Should Do Better Than Mine, Says Salman Khan
- 'What About Trans Rights?': JK Rowling Draws Flak for Transphobic Tweet Saying 'Sex is Real'
- Goodest Boy: Golden Retriever Helping its Owner With Shopping Bags is All Kinds of Adorable
- Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Validity Reduced to 56 Days: Here Are All The Details