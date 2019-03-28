English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India's Dossier Had No Mention of Link Between Masood Azhar and Pulwama Attack, Says Pakistan
India handed over the dossier to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi on February 27 with specific details of Pakistan-based terror group JeM's complicity in the Pulwama attack and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan.
People beat posters of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Massod Azhar during a protest against Pulwama terror attack in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Islamabad: There is no mention of any connection between Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar with the Pulwama attack in the dossier submitted by India to Islamabad after the terror strike, Pakistan claimed on Thursday.
Addressing a weekly briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said that soon after receiving the dossier, Pakistan constituted a 10-member investigation team comprising officials of Federal Investigation Agency to probe the attack.
However, "no linkage of Pakistan was found with the Pulwama incident".
"The Indian dossier does not claim any linkage of Masood Azhar with the Pulwama incident," he added.
India handed over the dossier to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi on February 27 with specific details of Pakistan-based terror group JeM's complicity in the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel on February 14 and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan.
The FO spokesperson said the Indian dossier contains 91 pages and six parts, out of which only part two and three pertain to the Pulwama attack. Other parts were "mostly general allegations". Pakistan concentrated on those parts which relate to Pulwama incident, he said.
Asserting that Pakistan was willing to cooperate with India, the spokesperson said, "We have informed India that we are ready to cooperate if they provide actionable intelligence and evidence that will sustain the threshold of Pakistani courts, we are ready to work on that."
He said Pakistan repeatedly offered dialogue to India for resolution of all disputes but the Indian side did not reciprocate.
Addressing a weekly briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said that soon after receiving the dossier, Pakistan constituted a 10-member investigation team comprising officials of Federal Investigation Agency to probe the attack.
However, "no linkage of Pakistan was found with the Pulwama incident".
"The Indian dossier does not claim any linkage of Masood Azhar with the Pulwama incident," he added.
India handed over the dossier to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi on February 27 with specific details of Pakistan-based terror group JeM's complicity in the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel on February 14 and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan.
The FO spokesperson said the Indian dossier contains 91 pages and six parts, out of which only part two and three pertain to the Pulwama attack. Other parts were "mostly general allegations". Pakistan concentrated on those parts which relate to Pulwama incident, he said.
Asserting that Pakistan was willing to cooperate with India, the spokesperson said, "We have informed India that we are ready to cooperate if they provide actionable intelligence and evidence that will sustain the threshold of Pakistani courts, we are ready to work on that."
He said Pakistan repeatedly offered dialogue to India for resolution of all disputes but the Indian side did not reciprocate.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Juhi Parmar Reveals Her Near-Death Experience On Holi in an Emotional Instagram Post
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
- Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Is A Jumbo Disappointment
- The Least of These Movie Review: A Subtly Handled Faith Film
- WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Appears in Latest Beta Version Along With Dark Mode
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results