The dossier handed over by the government to Pakistan on the role of Jaish-e-Mohammed in the Pulwama attack cites international evidence to prove that the seminary in Balakot was actually a terrorist training camp run by Masood Azhar’s outfit and gives extensive details on the route taken by the terrorists there to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir.Parts of the dossier, accessed by CNN-News18, highlights testimonies of detainees at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp run by the US military."In a disclosure to JTF (Joint Task Force), US Department of Defense, Guantanamo, during an investigation in January 2004, Hafez K Rehman, a Pakistani detainee at Guantanamo, admitted having attended a training camp run by Jaish-e-Mohammad at Balakot," the dossier states.The document also cites a Pakistani newspaper report to bolster the argument on Jaish presence in Balakot. "In another reference, the Dawn dated August 2, 2006 reported about Defense Intelligence Agency (USA) deposing before US court about a terrorist training camp at Balakot while trial of two Pak origin US citizens on terrorism charges (sic)."The Indian Air Force had conducted pre-dawn air strikes to destroy the camp in Balakot, which falls on the other side of the international border with Pakistan. The government said several top leaders and commanders were killed in the “preemptive” strike necessitated by Pakistan’s lack of action against terror groups operating in the country. According to government sources, 100kg of laser-guided bombs had hit the camp.The ministry of external affairs had summoned the acting high commissioner of Pakistan on Wednesday evening and handed him the dossier, while also registering a strong protest over the “vulgar treatment” of captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.The MEA, in a statement, said that India had also expressed regret at continuing denial by Pakistan’s political and military leadership about the presence of terrorist infrastructure in territories under its control. “It was conveyed that India expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control," MEA spokesperson said.CNN-News18 has learnt that the dossier also contained details of the four major infiltration routes of terrorists to enter Jammu and Kashmir for the attacks. Terrorists used Kel, located in the Neelam Valley in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), as the 'launching point' to infiltrate into Kashmir.These were the four major routes used by JeM terrorists for infiltration:1) Balakot-Kel-Sonpindi-Muri-Dudhniyal (all in Pakistan/PoK) > Thanda Pani forest > Juma Gund > Nar > Puthaa Khan Gali > Marhama Forest > Dolipoora > Kunan Poshpora > Didikoot (disrict Kupwara).2) Balakot-Kel-Sonpindi-Muri-Dudhniyal (all PaK/POK) > Kainthawali forest > Bansawali Beihk > Shalabathu forest > Gugal dara > Awaoora forest > Halmatpora forest > Gulgam > Batargam > Gushi > Magam forest (district Kupwara).3. Balakot-Kel-Sonpindi-Muri-Dudhniyal-Lunda (all PaK/POK) > Rangsar > Kalaban forest > Rangbala Nar > Jhakanaka > Gurdaji > Gagal > Lolab (district Kupwara).4. Balakot-Kel- (all PaK/POK) - Thanda pani forest > Molang > Sundarmali > Gujardori > Kharban Beihk > Warsun Kachama forest > Kralpora (district Kupwara).According to the document, the JeM terrorists conducted different training courses such as a three-month advance combat course called Daura-e-Khas and an advance armed training course called Daura-Al-Raad.The general training schedule as collated by Indian agencies and handed over to Pakistan is also very detailed.0300-0500 Hours - Nafil Namaz/Tahajud /Tilawat (Recitation of Quran)/Fajr (Morning Prayer).0500-0800 Hours - Physical Exercises, including running, pushups, chin ups, sit ups, crawling, high/long jump. (Completing 100/120 pushups used to be a prominent yardstick).0800-0900 Hours - Breakfast0900-1230 Hours - Theoretical training of weapons like AK-47, grenade launchers, Pika Gun, hand grenades and pistols1230-1330 Hours - Zuhr (afternoon prayer)1330-1500 Hours - Lunch and leisure1500-1645 Hours – Fieldcraft. This included lessons about how to hide/camouflage, how to ambush, and how to escape. It also involved lessons about wireless sets and Matrix sheets.1645-1700 Hours- Nama1700-1830 Hours- Games (football)/leisure1830-2000 Hours- Maghrib (evening prayer)/ Tilawat2000-2100 Hours- Dinner2100-0300 Hours- Isha (Night prayer)Officials told CNN-News18 that the evidence presented to Pakistan is also to reiterate to international community that India's action in Balakot was in self-defence as there were intelligence inputs that more attacks were being planned, and that Pakistan's subsequent violation of airspace on Wednesday was an act of aggression.