1-min read

India's e-Tourist Visa Fee to be Based on Footfall, Will Be $15 Higher in Peak Season

India will offer offer 30-day e-tourist visa with USD 10 fee during lean period April to June and USD 25 fee during peak tourism period from July to March

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
India's e-Tourist Visa Fee to be Based on Footfall, Will Be $15 Higher in Peak Season
Representative Image (Reuters).
New Delhi: India introduced a flexible e-tourist visa regime based on tourist footfall, with higher fee for July to March peak season and a considerably lower fee if the visit to the country falls during April to June lean period.

Speaking at the inauguration of a meeting with state government representatives on tourism on Tuesday, minister Prahlad Patel said the move was to encourage tourists to visit India.

"India to offer 30-day e-tourist visa with USD 10 fee during lean period April to June and USD 25 fee during peak tourism period from July to March," he said.

A new five-year e-tourist visa will be introduced with USD 80 fee and a one year e-tourist visa with USD 40 fee, Patel said.

"For Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, lean period visa fees is USD 10 and for e-visa of 30 days, 1 year and 5 years is USD 25," he said

