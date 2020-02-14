India's Economic Environment Weaker Than Forecast, Urgent Need for More Ambitious Reforms: IMF
The IMF said a medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy is needed due to the rising debt levels.
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Washington: India urgently needs more ambitious structural and financial sector reform measures and a medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy due to the rising debt levels while ensuring a more accommodative fiscal stance in the budget, the IMF has said.
Responding to a question on the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, International Monetary Fund (IMF) spokesperson Gerry Rice said the economic environment in India is weaker than what the organisation had forecast earlier.
"While the budget touches on ongoing sectoral efforts, there remains an urgent need for more ambitious structural and financial sector reform measures and a medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy, anchored in tangible revenue and expenditure measures, especially given rising debt levels," Rice told reporters.
"The environment is weaker than what we had forecast earlier, that a more accommodative fiscal stance, this year, is appropriate, so that more accommodative fiscal stance in the budget, we think, is appropriate, he said.
"But, over the medium term, to be looking at a fiscal consolidation strategy, Rice said. The IMF in January lowered India's economic growth estimate for the current fiscal to 4.8 per cent.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kalki Koechlin Shares Picture of Herself During Labour, Thanks Her Doula for Childbirth
- Indian Women's League Awaits New Winner as Kryphsa, Gokulam Kerala FC Face Off in Final
- This Man's Epic Proposal Landed on Google Maps; World Can Relax, Marriage is in June
- Good News, Android Phone Users: Less Apps Are Asking For Your Call And SMS Data Now
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108-Megapixel Camera And 100X Zoom Could be Magical