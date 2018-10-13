English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India's Election to UN Human Rights Council Exposes Pakistan's False Propaganda, says BJP
India was elected to the United Nations' top human rights body on Friday for a period of three years.
Representative image
Loading...
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Saturday said India's election to the UN Human Rights Council has permanently buried Pakistan's false propaganda against its eastward neighbour.
BJP state spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan said, "Our country's selection by overwhelming majority buries Pakistan's false propaganda that India is a violator of human rights."
India was elected to the United Nations' top human rights body on Friday for a period of three years beginning January 1, 2019, getting 188 votes in the Asia-Pacific category, the highest number of votes among all candidates.
"This (the UNHRC seat) signals the world has accepted India's credentials as a sentinel of human rights. It is the upshot of Narendra Modi government's foreign policy, which has defeated the false allegations of Pakistan and united the member countries in support of India, Rattan said.
The BJP leader hoped India would further go on to strengthen its position among UNHRC member countries.
BJP state spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan said, "Our country's selection by overwhelming majority buries Pakistan's false propaganda that India is a violator of human rights."
India was elected to the United Nations' top human rights body on Friday for a period of three years beginning January 1, 2019, getting 188 votes in the Asia-Pacific category, the highest number of votes among all candidates.
"This (the UNHRC seat) signals the world has accepted India's credentials as a sentinel of human rights. It is the upshot of Narendra Modi government's foreign policy, which has defeated the false allegations of Pakistan and united the member countries in support of India, Rattan said.
The BJP leader hoped India would further go on to strengthen its position among UNHRC member countries.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leander Paes Earns Chance to Win Second Title of Season, Reaches Final in Santo Domingo Open
- Avengers 4: Russo Bros Just Shared a Mysterious Picture After the Wrap-up, Can You Decode it?
- FryDay Movie Review: Govinda's Film is Slapstick but Entertaining
- Google Will Let Users Hide The Pixel 3 XL’s Notch
- Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...