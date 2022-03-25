India's First Airbus D3 Helicopter Gets Grand Welcome in Guruvayur With 'Pooja', Floral Garlands

‘Pooja’ for vehicles is a usual sight near the temples. However, this vehicle ‘pooja’ on Thursday at Guruvayur, the town famed for the Sri Krishna temple in Thrissur district was unusual as it was for a luxury helicopter.

The ‘pooja’ for the brand new H-145 D 3 Airbus bought by RP Group chairman B Ravi Pillai on March 20 at a cost of Rs.100 crore was performed at the helipad of Sree Krishna College Ground, Ariyannur, around six kilometres away from the temple town.

The Airbus landed at the helipad at 3 pm and the ‘pooja’ was performed as the helicopter positioned in the direction of the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple. The aircraft is the first Airbus D3 helicopter in India and the first five-bladed H145 helicopter in Asia.

Gurvayur temple Oathikan and former Melsanthi, Pazhayam Sumesh Namboothiri, performed the ‘pooja’. ‘Aarathi’ was performed and the front portion of the helicopter was adorned with floral garlands. Eventually, after the poojas ‘kalabham’ was applied to the airbus.

Ravi Pillai, his son Ganesh Ravi Pillai, airbus captains Sunil Kannoth and Jiji Kumar and astrologer Peringodu Sankaranarayanan attended the “pooja".

Actor Mohanlal was also in the airbus with Ravi Pillai from Kollam to Kochi.

The H145 is the latest member of Airbus’ four-tonne-class twin-engine rotorcraft product range. It is capable of carrying up to seven passengers and two pilots. It also can land on and take off even at altitudes as high as 20,000 feet above sea level.

The 68-year-old Ravi Pillai is worth $2.5 billion and has about 70,000 employees on his diverse company rolls.

High-level security was given to the helicopter parked ​at Sree Krishna College Ground on Thursday.

