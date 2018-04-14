English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India's First Bullet Train Terminal to Have Dandi March Theme
Passengers boarding the bullet train from Sabarmati Station will have to pay Rs 3,000 to reach Mumbai, he told reporters.
India would soon see bullet trains similar to those used in Japan, as pictured. (Image: AFP)
New Delhi: Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March will be the theme of Sabarmati Station in Ahmedabad which will be the terminating station of the proposed high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai-Ahmedabad, a senior official said on Saturday.
Passengers boarding the bullet train from Sabarmati Station will have to pay Rs 3,000 to reach Mumbai, he told reporters.
It would the first bullet train station whose design has been finalised by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd.
Achal Khare, the managing director of NHSRCL, said the cost of building the station is approximately Rs 250 crore.
He said the station area will have a three-level parking that can accommodate around 1,500 vehicles. While one level will be for cars, another will be for bus and the third will be for autos, thus ensuring seamless travel for passengers.
While passengers from two metro stations and stations on the Indian Railway network can arrive at Sabarmati passenger terminal hub, they can move to Sabarmati Station via a foot-over-bridge connecting the two buildings, which are 400 metres apart, and board the bullet train from there.
"It will be a state-of-art complex with Dandi March being the theme of the edifice," Khare said.
Roof-top solar panels will be designed resembling a revolving charkha and the terminal will be connected with a 400-metre foot-over-bridge with the platforms.
Construction work for the government's ambitious project is expected to start from December this year after completion of land acquisition, Khare said.
The proposed bullet train will run approximately 508 km between Mumbai and Ahmedabad at a top speed of 320 kmph. It will make 70 trips per day between Mumbai and Ahmedabad at an interval of 20 minutes and each rake will have 10 coaches.
The deadline for the project is August 15, 2022.
Also Watch
Passengers boarding the bullet train from Sabarmati Station will have to pay Rs 3,000 to reach Mumbai, he told reporters.
It would the first bullet train station whose design has been finalised by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd.
Achal Khare, the managing director of NHSRCL, said the cost of building the station is approximately Rs 250 crore.
He said the station area will have a three-level parking that can accommodate around 1,500 vehicles. While one level will be for cars, another will be for bus and the third will be for autos, thus ensuring seamless travel for passengers.
While passengers from two metro stations and stations on the Indian Railway network can arrive at Sabarmati passenger terminal hub, they can move to Sabarmati Station via a foot-over-bridge connecting the two buildings, which are 400 metres apart, and board the bullet train from there.
"It will be a state-of-art complex with Dandi March being the theme of the edifice," Khare said.
Roof-top solar panels will be designed resembling a revolving charkha and the terminal will be connected with a 400-metre foot-over-bridge with the platforms.
Construction work for the government's ambitious project is expected to start from December this year after completion of land acquisition, Khare said.
The proposed bullet train will run approximately 508 km between Mumbai and Ahmedabad at a top speed of 320 kmph. It will make 70 trips per day between Mumbai and Ahmedabad at an interval of 20 minutes and each rake will have 10 coaches.
The deadline for the project is August 15, 2022.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
Friday 13 April , 2018 Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
Friday 13 April , 2018 Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Friday 13 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|20
|13
|14
|47
|1
|Australia
|69
|52
|55
|176
|2
|England
|37
|36
|37
|110
|4
|Canada
|14
|36
|26
|76
|5
|South Africa
|13
|11
|12
|36
|6
|New Zealand
|12
|15
|12
|39
|7
|Scotland
|9
|13
|19
|41
|8
|Nigeria
|8
|6
|6
|20
|9
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|10
|Wales
|7
|10
|14
|31
|11
|Jamaica
|6
|9
|9
|24
|12
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|10
|20
|13
|Singapore
|3
|1
|1
|5
|14
|Uganda
|3
|0
|2
|5
|15
|Kenya
|2
|5
|6
|13
|16
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|17
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|4
|4
|9
|20
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|20
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|2
|3
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Namibia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|27
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|28
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|29
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|29
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|29
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|32
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|33
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|34
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan is Back in Action as He Resumes Race 3 Shooting With Jacqueline; See Pics
- CWG 2018: England Humiliate India 6-0 to Take Bronze in Women's Hockey
- Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
- 'I AM HINDUSTAN, I AM ASHAMED': Celebrities Unite In Outrage Over Kathua Rape Case, See Images
- Divya Dutta, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar Express Gratitude Over Their Films' Big Win At National Awards