India’s First-ever Bullet Train Set to Roll by 2026, says Railway Minister

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-speed Rail Corridor Project is in the making, and India’s first-ever Bullet Train will be up and running by 2026, according to Union Minister of Railway, Electronics, and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw. The railway minister, in a recent interview with AajTak, revealed that people will have to wait for roughly 5 years before they can ride the first-ever high-speed locomotive in the country. Citing various hindrances and challenges in the way, Vaishnaw said that the project could reach culmination by 2026. In case of a postponement, it can go up to 2027 but not beyond that.

The implementing agency assigned the project of the bullet train, National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), has collaborated with Japan Railway Track Consultant Company (JRTC) to bring the bullet train to India. One of the initial hindrances in the way pertains to this collaboration only. Vaishnaw said that the Japanese have adopted a very different style of work. They want everything ready before they start working on the project.

The Japanese are waiting for the land acquisition drive to reach completion smoothly. Vaishnaw said that the corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad required the acquisition of land, which seems to have stuck in Maharashtra. While Gujarat has absorbed roughly 97% of the total land required, Mumbai is yet to get clearance for some pieces of land.

The NHSCRL recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to design the high-speed railway tracks with the assistance of JRTC.

India’s first-ever Bullet Train will run through a distance of 508 kilometres at a whopping 320kmph. The track is expected to have 12 stations. So far, around 119 pillars have been cast, and the number is expected to extend for another 50 kilometres in six months. The slow pace of the super-fast bullet train is also the consequence of the variable conditions in the country, such as the weight of an individual, crowd, dust, etc., that are to be considered while designing the train.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.