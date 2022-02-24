India’s First High Speed Rail Project: Work for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Gets Into the Fast Lane, Watch Video

The development work on India’s first Bullet Train project is underway. Once the work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) gets completed, passengers will be able to enjoy the journey on this high-speed train. According to the plan, on the upcoming MAHSR Corridor, the Bullet Trains will operate at a speed of 320-km per hour, and will cover a distance of 508 Kilometres and 12 railway stations in total.

According to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the Bullet Trains will be equipped with the most advanced signaling system which is used in Japan’s Shinkansen trains. The Railway Ministry shared a clip on the ongoing construction work of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, via their Twitter handle, have a look:

आत्मनिर्भर भारत की गति एवं शक्ति की प्रतीक बुलेट ट्रेन परियोजना का कार्य जोर-शोर से चल रहा है। जल्द ही यात्री इस ट्रेन के सफर का आनंद ले सकेंगे।देखिए इस परियोजना पर चल रहे निर्माण कार्यों के कुछ दृश्य।#BulletTrain pic.twitter.com/DkeWUGNx0U — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 22, 2022

NHSRCL which is implementing the project shared that there will be three different classes in these trains namely - First class, Standard class and Business class. The Bullet Train will have various modern passenger aircraft-like features like overhead baggage racks, reading lamps, LED lighting in First class and Business class.

There will also be seat leg rests operating in conjunction with seat tilting. The High Speed Trains will also boast other modern facilities such as power outlets for mobile or laptop charging, and they will also be equipped with modernized toilets for men, women as well as with special consideration to wheelchair accessibility.

Above all, the Bullet Train coaches will be fitted with an enhanced passenger information system – to make communication easier with the onboard commuters. LCD passenger information display will be installed across coaches.

The onboard displays will show information including train number and name, information in emergency situations, current station, next stopping station, destination station, text news, door opening side, speed, and etc. Keeping in mind the diversity, the LCD displays will provide information in Hindi, English, Gujarati as well as Marathi.

