India's First Hospital for Elephants Opens in Mathura

: India's first specialized hospital for elephants was on Friday formally opened by Agra Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar at Farah block's Churmura village.The unique medical centre offers wireless digital X-ray, laser treatment, dental X-ray, thermal imaging, ultrasonography, hydrotherapy and quarantine facilities.Located close to the elephant conservation and care centre, the hospital is designed to treat injured, sick or geriatric elephants and is equipped with a medical hoist for lifting elephants, as also an elephant restraining device with a dedicated indoor treatment enclosure for long duration medical procedures.An observation deck will allow veterinary students and interns to observe and learn about elephant's behaviour and treatment from a safe distance.The promoter NGO Wildlife SOS CEO Katick Satyanarayan told IANS that this is a milestone in the conservation journey. "The facility will allow us to take better care, and gradually develop as a destination for humane management of elephants."The Wildlife SOS established the first elephant conservation and care centre in 2010 and is currently looking after 20 elephants requiring specialised treatment.