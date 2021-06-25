Indigenous Aircraft Carrier: Things to Know About IAC That Will be Tribute to 75 Years of India's Independence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the progress of construction of first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) built by Cochin Shipyard at Kochi in Kerala.

Singh visited the construction site and was appraised of the progress achieved on integration of a number of other navigational, communication and operational systems since then, as it prepares for its maiden Contractor Sea Trials (CST) which is expected in the forthcoming months.

He also expressed satisfaction at the progress of construction of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, describing it as a shining example of ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here’s everything that you need to know about the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier(IAC):

• The project was originally approved by the NDA government and has made significant progress in recent past despite Covid-19.

• The IAC would be commissioned as INS Vikrant in the first half of 2022, which would be the most potent sea-based asset.

• The ship shall operate MiG-29K fighter aircraft, Kamov-31 Air Early Warning Helicopters, the soon to be inducted MH-60R multi-role helicopter and the indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters.

• It would offer an incomparable military instrument with its ability to project Air Power over long distances, including Air Interdiction, Anti-Surface Warfare, offensive and defensive Counter-Air, Airborne Anti-Submarine Warfare and Airborne Early Warning.

• The IAC has nearly 75 per cent indigenous content - from design to steel used in construction to key weapons and sensors.

• It is believed that the combat capability, reach and versatility of the aircraft carrier will add formidable capabilities in the defence and help secure India’s interests in the maritime domain.

