India’s First Skull Implant Surgery Saves Life of 4-Year-Old Pune Girl

In a first, the doctors in Pune have successfully performed a skull implant surgery that saved the life of a four-year-old girl whose skull was extremely damaged in an accident.According to a Times of India report, the doctors replaced three-fifth of her damaged skull with a customised three-dimensional individualised polyethelene/ polyethene (PE) bone, procured from a US-based company.She was discharged from the hospital with two critical surgeries after the accident on May 31 last year. A year later, she was readmitted for the surgery.Doctors went ahead with the skull-bone removal surgery since the usual reimplantation wasn’t possible given the girl’s tender age and the brittle nature of her cranial bone.“After the skull-bone removal surgery, the girl responded well to the treatment and recovered gradually. She was discharged after two months of hospitalisation,” Neurosurgeon Vishal Rokade said.After extensive research and consultation with surgeons from around the world, Rokade decided to go ahead with the operation that would require a customised cranial implant (CCI) that could be used to reconstruct cranial cavities or deformities in such cases.“She has become a happy and chirpy child like before,” the girl’s mother told TOI. “She is already attending school and enjoying playing with friends.”