English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India’s First Skull Implant Surgery Saves Life of 4-Year-Old Pune Girl
Doctors went ahead with the skull-bone removal surgery since the usual reimplantation wasn’t possible given the girl’s tender age and the brittle nature of her cranial bone.
Loading...
New Delhi:In a first, the doctors in Pune have successfully performed a skull implant surgery that saved the life of a four-year-old girl whose skull was extremely damaged in an accident.
According to a Times of India report, the doctors replaced three-fifth of her damaged skull with a customised three-dimensional individualised polyethelene/ polyethene (PE) bone, procured from a US-based company.
She was discharged from the hospital with two critical surgeries after the accident on May 31 last year. A year later, she was readmitted for the surgery.
Doctors went ahead with the skull-bone removal surgery since the usual reimplantation wasn’t possible given the girl’s tender age and the brittle nature of her cranial bone.
“After the skull-bone removal surgery, the girl responded well to the treatment and recovered gradually. She was discharged after two months of hospitalisation,” Neurosurgeon Vishal Rokade said.
After extensive research and consultation with surgeons from around the world, Rokade decided to go ahead with the operation that would require a customised cranial implant (CCI) that could be used to reconstruct cranial cavities or deformities in such cases.
“She has become a happy and chirpy child like before,” the girl’s mother told TOI. “She is already attending school and enjoying playing with friends.”
According to a Times of India report, the doctors replaced three-fifth of her damaged skull with a customised three-dimensional individualised polyethelene/ polyethene (PE) bone, procured from a US-based company.
She was discharged from the hospital with two critical surgeries after the accident on May 31 last year. A year later, she was readmitted for the surgery.
Doctors went ahead with the skull-bone removal surgery since the usual reimplantation wasn’t possible given the girl’s tender age and the brittle nature of her cranial bone.
“After the skull-bone removal surgery, the girl responded well to the treatment and recovered gradually. She was discharged after two months of hospitalisation,” Neurosurgeon Vishal Rokade said.
After extensive research and consultation with surgeons from around the world, Rokade decided to go ahead with the operation that would require a customised cranial implant (CCI) that could be used to reconstruct cranial cavities or deformities in such cases.
“She has become a happy and chirpy child like before,” the girl’s mother told TOI. “She is already attending school and enjoying playing with friends.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi: Bengaluru Bulls Hand Tamil Thalaivas Third Defeat on the Trot in Lopsided Contest
- CoA Discusses Communication Issues and Australia Tour With Team Management
- Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba See Off Jaipur Pink Panthers in Humdinger
- Kayamkulam Kochunni: Will Malayalam Film Industry’s Biggest Production Live Up to the Hype?
- Anil Kumble's Gesture to a Fan Who Was Too Scared to Approach Him Shows Why He's a True Champ
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...