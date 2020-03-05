Take the pledge to vote

India's First Super-fast Train Deccan Queen Express to Undergo Major Revamp, Says Railways

The 90-year-old train will be upgraded with German-design LHB coaches, which offer better safety features and improved travelling experience.

PTI

March 5, 2020
India's First Super-fast Train Deccan Queen Express to Undergo Major Revamp, Says Railways
New Delhi: The Deccan Queen Express is set to get a makeover with the railways upgrading it with the German-design Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, a new livery and a brand new logo.

Deccan Queen, which has been running between Mumbai and Pune since 1930, is the country's first superfast train, first long-distance electric-hauled train, first vestibuled train, the first train to have a "ladies only" car and the first train to feature a dining car.

"The 90-year-old train is now proposed to be upgraded with the German-design Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. LHB coaches have better safety features and offer an improved travelling experience -- better suspension system and better riding comfort.

Secondly, there is a proposed revamp of the external livery design of the train, which will be used in the proposed LHB rake of the train.

"Presently, Deccan Queen has a unique existing livery colour of blue and white with a red band. Thirdly, there is also a proposal for a new logo of the proposed LHB upgrade of the train," a statement from the railways said.

The Central Railway has also sought customers' opinions on the preferred external livery design. Based on various consultation and customer feedback, it has prepared eight different livery design, along with their ranking as per the customer voting.

"A new logo design has also been proposed, incorporating an image of the UNESCO-listed Mumbai-CSMT station.

"The Central Railway has engaged the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, to provide professional inputs on the livery designs. The Central Railway has made all the eight different livery designs, logo design and other related material available to NID," the statement from the railways said.

