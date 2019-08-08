India's First Underwater Metro Train to Start in Kolkata Soon, Says Piyush Goyal

India's first underwater metro train service is soon going to start in Kolkata, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said in a tweet. Known as the East-West Metro project, the underwater metro twin tunnel is constructed below the Hoogly River and will connect Howrah and Mahakaran Stations.

Taking to Twitter, the Railway Minister said, "Bharat ki pehli underwater train shrigh hee kolkata mein Hooghly nadi ke neeche chalna arambh hogi. Utkrisht engineering ka udharan yeh train desh mei nirantar ho rahi railway ki pragati ka prateek hai. Iskey banney sey, Kolkata niwasiyon ko suvidha, aur desh ko garv ka anubhav hoga (The first underwater train of India will soon start in Kolkata’s Hoogly river. An excellent example of engineering, this train service is the result of continuous development in country’s railways. This service will not only be beneficial for the residents of Kolkata but will be a proud achievement for the country as well)”.

Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) is a Government of India enterprise. The East-West Metro corridor will have 6 elevated stations and six underground stations. The line will interchange with existing terminals of Indian railways at Howrah and Sealdah.

Here’s everything you need to know about the East-West Metro project:

The length of river crossing is 520 metres and the internal diameter of each tunnel is 5.55 metres. With this it will become the first underwater transportation tunnel in the country.

The 520 m twin tunnel has been built 30 m below the riverbed, and it is estimated that those commuting from Howrah to Mahakaran metro station will need around a minute as the train is expected to pass this tunnel at a speed of 80km/hour.

The underwater train will connect the Howrah and Mahakarn Railway Stations.

The total estimated cost of the Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project is Rs 8,996.96 crore. Construction of the underwater tunnel below is completed.

The work of construction of tunnel (total 10.81 Km) in this project is targeted for completion by December, 2019.

As per KRMCL’s website, the tunnel will be equipped with reinforced concrete segmental linings. They have a thickness of more than a quarter of a metre and are caulked with a gasket of neoprene and hydrophilic rubber to seal the tunnel from ingress of water.

The connection between Howrah and Sealdah stations, which according to the KMRC website ferry 24 lakh passengers daily will allow both citizens and Kolkata a sigh of relief as people will not need to sprint from station to bus stands and autos to move from one place to the other. The East-West Metro Corridor will provide the Kolkata commuter a seamless way to travel.

