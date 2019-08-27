Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

India's First Woman DGP Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya Dies at 72

She was undergoing medical treatment for prolonged illness since last few months, Uttarakhand Police said. The IPS Association remembered her for her illustrious career 'adorned with many firsts and awards'.

PTI

Updated:August 27, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
India's First Woman DGP Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya Dies at 72
Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, the country's first woman Director General of Police dies. (Image: Twitter/@uttarakhandcops)
Mumbai: Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, the country's first woman Director General of Police (DGP), died at a hospital here after a prolonged illness, an official said on Tuesday. She was 72.

Chaudhary breathed her last late Monday night at a private hospital in Mumbai, an official said, adding that she is survived by her husband and two daughters.

She was undergoing medical treatment for prolonged illness since last few months, Uttarakhand Police said in a tweet. They also remembered Chaudhary, a 1973 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, as the first woman DGP of any state in the country.

The IPS Association in a tweet remembered her for her "sterling qualities of head and heart", and an illustrious career "adorned with many firsts and awards".

"We mourn the demise of one of our icons, the first lady DGP and second lady IPS officer of India, Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya," the association said in the tweet.

Born in Himachal Pradesh, Chaudhary was the country's second woman IPS officer after Kiran Bedi. She led the Uttarakhand Police force as DGP from 2004 to October 31, 2007.

During her 33-year-long career, she handled some sensitive cases, including the killing of national badminton champion Syed Modi and the Reliance-Bombay Dyeing case.

She earlier also served as the Inspector General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

In 1997, she was awarded the President's police medal for distinguished service and also got the Rajiv Gandhi award for excellent all-round performance.

She made a guest appearance in TV serial 'Udaan' aired on Doordarshan in late 1980s, which was based on her life, showing her struggles to become an IPS officer.

After retirement, she joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and unsuccessfully contested the 2014 general elections. Her last rites will be performed at the Worli crematorium here on Wednesday.

