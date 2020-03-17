India's First Woman Maritime Pilot Quarantined in Kolkata Hospital over Coronavirus Scare

Kolkata: The country's first woman maritime pilot was admitted to the ID and BG Hospital in Kolkata with fever and cough on Monday. She was kept in the quarantine ward for observation and her swab samples sent for COVID-19 test.

Hospital Medical Superintendent-cum-Vice President Ashish Manna said currently her condition is stable. "We have sent her swab for testing. We will be able to comment further only after the report comes in."

The pilot recently travelled to Sri Lanka and complained of breathing problem and fever after coming back to Kolkata on Monday. She was first taken to the Kolkata Port Trust Hospital in New Alipore where doctors referred her to the ID and BG Hospital for further treatment.

One of the doctors treating the pilot said they are waiting for her swab test results and it would be incorrect to assume it is related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, President Ram Nath Kovind had honoured the pilot with the 'Nari Shakti' award. The woman had joined the Kolkata Port Trust in 2011 as a trainee and became a Hooghly River pilot seven years later. She had finished her B.E in Marine Technology from Birla Institute of Technology in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the state government will extend the closure of all educational institutions till April 15. The state government on Monday also allocated Rs 200 crore to fight the pandemic.

The Bengal government announced insurance policies worth Rs 5,00,000 each for 10 lakh health workers who will be involved in tackling COVID-19.

“So far, nearly 3.24 lakh people have been screened and 5,590 kept under watch. No positive cases have been reported in Bengal," she said. Six people are currently in isolation in hospitals and 1,977 under home surveillance.

