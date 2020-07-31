INDIA

India's fiscal deficit touches 83.2% of annual target in April-June quarter

India's fiscal deficit in the three months to end June stood at 6.62 trillion rupees ($88.52 billion), or 83.2% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

  July 31, 2020, 4:34 PM IST
NEW DELHI India’s fiscal deficit in the three months to end June stood at 6.62 trillion rupees ($88.52 billion), or 83.2% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts were 1.35 trillion rupees ($18.05 billion), while total expenditure was 8.16 trillion rupees, the data showed, indicating the government was front-loading its spending to combat the impact of the coronavirus.

The deficit is predicted to cross 7.5% of GDP in the 2020/21 fiscal year that began in April, private economists said, from initial government estimates of 3.5%, mainly due to a sharp economic contraction triggered by the pandemic.

