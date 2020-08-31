India's Foreign Minister Says Favourable U.S. Visa Policy Good For Both Countries

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Monday a United States visa policy that supports Indian talent is mutually beneficial and a “win-win” for both countries.

“This is an area where the US should recognise what’s in America’s interest… happens to be in India’s interest as well,” Jaishankar told a virtual conference on relations between the two countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump has this year restricted several categories of work visas, blocking the flow of skilled Indian workers into the United States.

