India's Fuel Demand Rose 2.8% in August Compared with Last Year
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.9 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.57 million tonnes.
Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)
India's fuel demand rose 2.8 percent in August compared with the same month last year.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.04 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.9 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.57 million tonnes.
Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 13.0 percent to 2.40 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 3.7 percent to 1.15 million tonnes.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 23.8 percent up, while fuel oil use edged lower 15.9 percent in August.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Indian First, Then Tamil': ISRO Chief K Sivan's Old Interview Viral Again after Chandrayaan 2
- Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar's Plan of Bank Robbery in The Sky Is Pink Goes Kaput
- Taapsee Pannu Admits She is in a Romantic Relationship
- Massive Fire Breaks Out at Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 Film Sets
- Apple Watch Series 5 Launched at Rs 40,900: Here’s Everything You Need to Know