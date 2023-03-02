India's G20 Presidency Gave Voice to Global South, Global Governance Has Failed: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India’s G20 Presidency has tried to give a voice to the Global South. He also said that issues like financial crises, climate change, pandemic, terrorism and wars ‘clearly shows’ that global governance has failed and added that multilateralism is in crisis today.

“Financial crises, climate change, pandemic, terrorism and wars ‘clearly shows’ that global governance has failed in achieving the objectives of the post-world war architecture of global governance,” he said while addressing the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting.

“After years of progress, we are at risk today of moving back on the Sustainable Development Goals. Many developing countries are struggling with unsustainable debt while trying to ensure food and energy security for their people,” PM Modi added.

The prime minister further said that no group can claim global leadership without listening to those most affected by its decisions.

In his video message, Modi also referred to Mahatma Gandhi and Buddha and urged the delegates to draw inspiration from India’s civilisational ethos to “focus not on what divides us, but on what unites us.”

The foreign ministers from the world’s largest industrialised and developing nations gathered to hold crucial deliberations on key global challenges at the meeting which many diplomats believed could be a contentious one as it is taking place amid increasing rift between the US-led West and the Russia-China combine on the Ukraine conflict.

The prime minister said the world looks upon the G20 to ease the challenges of growth, development, economic resilience, disaster resilience, financial stability, trans-national crime, corruption; terrorism, and food and energy security.

“In all these areas, the G20 has capacity to build consensus and deliver concrete results. We should not allow issues that we cannot resolve together to come in the way of those we can,” Modi said without making any reference to the Ukraine conflict or any other contentious issues.

“As you meet in the land of Gandhi and the Buddha, I pray that you will draw inspiration from India’s civilisational ethos - to focus not on what divides us, but on what unites us,” Modi said.

