India’s GDP Data: A Look at Which Sectors Grew by How Much

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
India’s GDP Data: A Look at Which Sectors Grew by How Much
With this, India’s economic growth rate for full fiscal 2018-19 was also revised downwards to 6.8% from the 7% estimated earlier.
Picture for Representation.
Loading...
India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew at a lower-than-expected 5.8% in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, data by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed on Friday.
With this, India’s economic growth rate for full fiscal 2018-19 was also revised downwards to 6.8% from the 7% estimated earlier. Notably, an economic outlook survey by industry chamber Ficci on Thursday had expected India’s GDP to grow 6.5% in the fourth quarter ended March.
Here’s a look at sector-wise growth rates for the March quarter as well as full fiscal 2018-19, as released by CSO:
AGRICULTURE
Q: The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector actually contracted 0.1% in the March quarter when compared with the year-ago period.
2018-19: The sector has shown a growth rate of 2.9% in FY19 as against previous year’s growth rate of 5%.
MINING AND QUARRYING
Q: The mining and quarrying sector grew 4.2% in the March sector compared with a year ago.
2018-19: The sector posted a slower growth rate of 1.3% in FY19 as against previous year’s growth rate of 5.1%.
MANUFACTURING
Q: The manufacturing sector posted a growth of 3.1% in the March quarter
2018-19: The growth in the manufacturing sector is estimated to improve to 6.9% in FY19 as against previous year’s growth rate of 5.9%.
ELECTRICITY, GAS, WATER SUPPLY AND OTHER UTILITY SERVICES
Q: Electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services, as a combined sector, grew 4.3%, in the March quarter.
2018-19: The sector is estimated to grow at 7% as against previous year’s growth rate of 8.6%.
CONSTRUCTION
Q: The construction sector showed a strong growth rate of 7.1% in the March quarter compared with a year ago.
2018-19: The construction’ sector is estimated to show a massive improvement in growth rate to 8.7% as against previous year’s growth rate of 5.6%.
TRADE, HOTELS, TRANSPORT, COMMUNICATION AND SERVICES RELATED TO BROADCASTING
Q: The sector grew 6% in the March quarter compared with a year ago
2018-19: The sector is estimated to grow at 6.9% in FY19, slower than previous year’s growth rate of 7.8%.
Financial, Real Estate and Professional Services
Q: The financial, real estate and professional services sector showed a strong growth rate of 9.5% in the March quarter over the year-ago period.
2018-19: The sector has shown a growth rate of 7.4% as against previous year’s growth rate of 6.2%.
Public Administration, Defence and Other Services
Q: The public administration, defence and other services, as a combined sector, grew a whopping 10.7% in the March quarter compared with a year ago.
2018-19: The sector has shown a growth rate of 8.6% in FY19 as against previous year’s growth rate of 11.9%.
With this, India’s economic growth rate for full fiscal 2018-19 was also revised downwards to 6.8% from the 7% estimated earlier. Notably, an economic outlook survey by industry chamber Ficci on Thursday had expected India’s GDP to grow 6.5% in the fourth quarter ended March.
Here’s a look at sector-wise growth rates for the March quarter as well as full fiscal 2018-19, as released by CSO:
AGRICULTURE
Q: The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector actually contracted 0.1% in the March quarter when compared with the year-ago period.
2018-19: The sector has shown a growth rate of 2.9% in FY19 as against previous year’s growth rate of 5%.
MINING AND QUARRYING
Q: The mining and quarrying sector grew 4.2% in the March sector compared with a year ago.
2018-19: The sector posted a slower growth rate of 1.3% in FY19 as against previous year’s growth rate of 5.1%.
MANUFACTURING
Q: The manufacturing sector posted a growth of 3.1% in the March quarter
2018-19: The growth in the manufacturing sector is estimated to improve to 6.9% in FY19 as against previous year’s growth rate of 5.9%.
ELECTRICITY, GAS, WATER SUPPLY AND OTHER UTILITY SERVICES
Q: Electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services, as a combined sector, grew 4.3%, in the March quarter.
2018-19: The sector is estimated to grow at 7% as against previous year’s growth rate of 8.6%.
CONSTRUCTION
Q: The construction sector showed a strong growth rate of 7.1% in the March quarter compared with a year ago.
2018-19: The construction’ sector is estimated to show a massive improvement in growth rate to 8.7% as against previous year’s growth rate of 5.6%.
TRADE, HOTELS, TRANSPORT, COMMUNICATION AND SERVICES RELATED TO BROADCASTING
Q: The sector grew 6% in the March quarter compared with a year ago
2018-19: The sector is estimated to grow at 6.9% in FY19, slower than previous year’s growth rate of 7.8%.
Financial, Real Estate and Professional Services
Q: The financial, real estate and professional services sector showed a strong growth rate of 9.5% in the March quarter over the year-ago period.
2018-19: The sector has shown a growth rate of 7.4% as against previous year’s growth rate of 6.2%.
Public Administration, Defence and Other Services
Q: The public administration, defence and other services, as a combined sector, grew a whopping 10.7% in the March quarter compared with a year ago.
2018-19: The sector has shown a growth rate of 8.6% in FY19 as against previous year’s growth rate of 11.9%.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | See Russell as an Impact Player for Us: Holder
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid Khan Goes From Refugee to Afghanistan Star
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kids Start to Warm to Project World Cup, with a Dash of IPL!
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results