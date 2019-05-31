Take the pledge to vote

India’s GDP Data: A Look at Which Sectors Grew by How Much

With this, India’s economic growth rate for full fiscal 2018-19 was also revised downwards to 6.8% from the 7% estimated earlier.

Trending Desk

May 31, 2019
India’s GDP Data: A Look at Which Sectors Grew by How Much
Picture for Representation.
India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew at a lower-than-expected 5.8% in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, data by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed on Friday.

With this, India’s economic growth rate for full fiscal 2018-19 was also revised downwards to 6.8% from the 7% estimated earlier. Notably, an economic outlook survey by industry chamber Ficci on Thursday had expected India’s GDP to grow 6.5% in the fourth quarter ended March.

Here’s a look at sector-wise growth rates for the March quarter as well as full fiscal 2018-19, as released by CSO:

AGRICULTURE


Q: The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector actually contracted 0.1% in the March quarter when compared with the year-ago period.

2018-19: The sector has shown a growth rate of 2.9% in FY19 as against previous year’s growth rate of 5%.

MINING AND QUARRYING

Q: The mining and quarrying sector grew 4.2% in the March sector compared with a year ago.

2018-19: The sector posted a slower growth rate of 1.3% in FY19 as against previous year’s growth rate of 5.1%.

MANUFACTURING


Q: The manufacturing sector posted a growth of 3.1% in the March quarter

2018-19: The growth in the manufacturing sector is estimated to improve to 6.9% in FY19 as against previous year’s growth rate of 5.9%.

ELECTRICITY, GAS, WATER SUPPLY AND OTHER UTILITY SERVICES


Q: Electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services, as a combined sector, grew 4.3%, in the March quarter.

2018-19: The sector is estimated to grow at 7% as against previous year’s growth rate of 8.6%.

CONSTRUCTION


Q: The construction sector showed a strong growth rate of 7.1% in the March quarter compared with a year ago.

2018-19: The construction’ sector is estimated to show a massive improvement in growth rate to 8.7% as against previous year’s growth rate of 5.6%.

TRADE, HOTELS, TRANSPORT, COMMUNICATION AND SERVICES RELATED TO BROADCASTING

Q: The sector grew 6% in the March quarter compared with a year ago

2018-19: The sector is estimated to grow at 6.9% in FY19, slower than previous year’s growth rate of 7.8%.

Financial, Real Estate and Professional Services

Q: The financial, real estate and professional services sector showed a strong growth rate of 9.5% in the March quarter over the year-ago period.

2018-19: The sector has shown a growth rate of 7.4% as against previous year’s growth rate of 6.2%.

Public Administration, Defence and Other Services

Q: The public administration, defence and other services, as a combined sector, grew a whopping 10.7% in the March quarter compared with a year ago.
2018-19: The sector has shown a growth rate of 8.6% in FY19 as against previous year’s growth rate of 11.9%.
