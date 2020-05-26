India's Glenmark to Study Potential Covid-19 Drug Combination
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe. (Reuters)
The study will look to enroll 158 hospitalized patients of moderate COVID-19 in India, the company added.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 11:11 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Tuesday it will begin a new clinical trial in India to test a combination of two anti-viral drugs - favipiravir and umifenovir - as a potential COVID-19 treatment.
Last month, Glenmark said it would conduct clinical trials in India of just favipiravir as a potential treatment for COVID-19.
