India's Haunted Roads, Highways Where People Reported Spooky Activities

There is no dearth of both sceptics and believers when it comes to the supernatural. India is full of stories about ghosts and hauntings. Below are some of the most haunted and spooky spots in India.

Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Rajasthan: The Bhangarh Fort, which is located on this stretch, harbours the famous Bhangarh Fort. Myths and stories about various kinds of entities abound here, and very notably this is the only place in India to have an official ‘haunted’ certification from the Archaeological Survey of India.

Chennai-Pondicherry (2-Lane East Coast Road, Chennai-Pondicherry): Pondicherry and Chennai are connected by the two-lane East Coast Road, where numerous accidents are rumoured to have taken place. Many people have reported seeing a woman with a white sari on this road.

National Highway 209, Tamil Nadu: According to reports, infamous sandalwood smuggler Veerappan used to carry out various crimes such as kidnapping, smuggling, murder etc. on this road in Tamil Nadu. The road passes through the Sathyamangalam Wildlife Sanctuary. On this street, numerous spooky activities have been reported and attributed to Veerappan’s ghost.

Khooni Nala, Jammu-Srinagar Highway: Various incidents have forced locals to rename this road as the Khooni Nala (Murderous Ditch). According to rumours, a pregnant woman was rumoured to have committed suicide on this road. After that, spooky incidents started happening here, including random freaky accidents.

These are but a few of the lanes, roads and national highways famed for their ghostly presence. However, similar incidents continue to occur on many other roads, as claimed by eyewitnesses.

