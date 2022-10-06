India's Heaviest Rocket to Make Global Foray on October 22

India’s heaviest rocket is getting ready to make its entry into the global commercial launch service market with the milestone expected on October 22.

In its first dedicated commercial mission, GSLV-Mk III would launch British startup OneWeb’s 36 broadband satellites from Sriharikota spaceport, as per a contract signed by Indian Space Research Organisation’s commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). The newest rocket is capable of launching a four tonne class of satellite to Geosynchronous Transfer orbit (GTO).

“The launch is slated shortly after October 21 midnight. We are looking at 00:12 hours on October 22,” a senior official of the national space agency told .

