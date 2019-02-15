India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Called to Delhi in Wake of Pulwama Attack

India on Friday called country's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria to Delhi for consultations in the wake of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) ‘fidayeen’ attack on a CRPF bus on Thursday in which at least 40 soldiers were killed.In a hard-hitting speech today, PM Modi said the "blood of the people is boiling" and forces behind the act of terrorism will be definitely be punished.Earlier in the morning, after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said India had withdrawn Pakistan's most favoured nation status and was working on a plan to isolate the country internationally in the wake of the attacks. "The most favoured nation status to Pakistan stands revoked," Jaitley said.The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement issued late on Thursday after the deadly attack, urged upon the international community to support the proposal to declare JeM chief Masood Azhar a ‘designated terrorist’ by the UN under its provisions."This heinous and despicable act has been perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation proscribed by the United Nations and other countries. This terror group is led by the international terrorist Masood Azhar, who has been given full freedom by Government of Pakistan to operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories under the control of Pakistan and to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere with impunity."We strongly reiterate our appeal to all members of the international community to support the proposal to list terrorists, including JeM Chief Masood Azhar, as a designated terrorist under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council and to ban terrorist organisations operating from territories controlled by Pakistan," said the MEA statement.The MEA offered its condolences to the family members of the security personnel who "made the supreme sacrifice".*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.