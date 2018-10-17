India's Highest Tricolour Unfurled at Mumbai’s Iconic Haj House

Mumbai: A big Indian tricolour measuring 20x30 feet and 350 feet above the ground was unfurled at the majestic Haj House here by Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday.The flag atop a 20-metre high mast on top of the iconic building near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai is billed as the highest tricolour installed on the terrace of any building of such height in the country.The flag manufactured by Flag Company that specialises in big flags is made of non-fading polyester and of similar size to those installed at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Mazagaon Docks.The 19-floor Haj House was constructed in 1987, to offer board and lodging and other facilities for Haj pilgrims.Naqvi also inaugurated a special 'viewers gallery' atop the Haj House that offers a panoramic view of south Mumbai with several renowned monuments like CSMT, the BMC Buildings, the Gateway of India, the Victorian Gothic and Art Deco district which secured a UNESCO world heritage tag last July.