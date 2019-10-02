India's Image Has Gained Global Prominence, Says PM Modi in Ahmedabad
Modi said 'HowdyModi' has become a talking point among all world leaders he met after the event. "The fact that the US President came to the Indian event and stayed there for such a long time was great.
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by the BJP workers during a party meeting at the airport in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Indias stature is rising on the world stage and a glimpse of the respect the country has globally was seen during the 'HowdyModi' event in Houston, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Wednesday.
The world can see that India is at the forefront of several positive changes taking place at the world stage, he said, during an event organised by BJP's state unit to felicitate him for his speech at the UN General Assembly.
"At the Houston programme, Republicans and Democrats spoke. Their attending the HowdyModi event was very special," he said.
"The fact that India always believes in taking everyone along has also been noted," Modi said. "Respect for India is increasing all over. One can experience the change," he added. A large poster of of Modi and US President Donald Trump was put up on stage.
"The strength and the value of Indian passport has increased. The world sees those holding Indian passport with respect," Modi said.
Modi said 'HowdyModi' has become a talking point among all world leaders he met after the event. "The fact that the US President came to the Indian event and stayed there for such a long time was great.
After speeches, when I requested him, he came for a round of stadium without considering security protocol. I thank him and all those who organised the event," Modi said.
Modi said during his US visit, Mahatma Gandhi was given "real tribute" by world leaders at the United Nations. "Gandhi was with us, is with us and will be there for future generations," he said.
Modi also spoke of the "immense enthusiasm" at the UN for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations. "Take any problem the world faces, the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi offer solutions to those challenges," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mira Rajput Shares Throwback Picture with Her BFFs and Internet Can't Keep Calm
- Muskaan Kataria Lashes Out at Ex-flame Faisal Khan For Cheating on Her Twice
- 'Drishyam' Fans Have the Same Joke About 2nd October and We are LOLing
- Injury Setback Emotionally Tough But Now Raring to Comeback: Nagarkoti
- Smith, Morgan & Gayle Confirm Participation in ‘The Hundred’ Draft