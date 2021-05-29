Cases Down, Recoveries Up. India's Latest Covid-19 Numbers All About Good Positives: 10 Points

After months of battling a more severe, deadlier second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that forced several states to impose lockdown-like restrictions to contain the spread, numbers have finally begun to slide. And the trend was desperately awaited.

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases was recorded at 1,73,790 today, the lowest in last 45 days.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Today’s highlights:

- 1.73 lakh new cases, 3617 new deaths, 2.84 lakh new recoveries. Significant drop with 1.14 lakh fewer active cases.

- New cases lowest in 46 days; below 2 lakh for the second consecutive day. Deaths below 4,000 for the third consecutive day.

- Tamil Nadu reports 31,000 new cases, Karnataka 22,820, Kerala 22,310, Maharashtra 20,740. Maharashtra reports 973 new deaths, Tamil Nadu 486, Karnataka 401

- Five states report a rise in active cases - all in the North East

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is -25% (world average is -15%)

- 30.62 lakh new vaccinations. 20.89 crore in all so far.

- Vaccinations highest in 32 days

- Ramped up testing with 20.80 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 8.36% (9% the previous day)

- Test positivity rate: Sikkim 27.29%, Goa 25.27%, West Bengal 22.82%. Uttar Pradesh 0.91% Delhi 1.53%, Bihar 2.10%, Jharkhand 2.38%%

