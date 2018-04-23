English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India's Loss, England's Gain? Raghuram Rajan in Race For Top Post at Bank of England
The Financial Times report says there is a list of six people who are being considered for the job. Rajan’s name features among the six.
File photo of former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Reuters).
New Delhi: Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan is in the running for the top job at the Bank of England (BoE), the Central Bank of the United Kingdom, to replace current BoE Governor Mark Carney.
Phillip Hammond, UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, said a report in the Financial Times, has already said he has started the process to replace Carney and has started to look at potential candidates.
“The formal process has not yet started but I, and many other people I am sure, may have cast their eye around various rooms to see if any likely looking candidates hove into view,” Hammond was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.
The report had a list of six people who are being considered for the job. Rajan’s name features among the six. “Attracting Raghuram Rajan, the highly respected Chicago-based economist and former Reserve Bank of India governor, would be a coup,” the report said.
The report lists Rajan’s ‘pros’ as “Impeccable international economics and central banking experience. Significant achievements at the Reserve Bank of India.” However, the report also lists a ‘con’ and says Rajan has given “no indication that he would want the job at the BoE”.
In 2013, Rajan was appointed as the RBI Governor for a term of three years. In 2014, Rajan was pegged to take over as the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from Christine Lagarde, however, he stayed on as RBI Governor.
In 2016, he announced that he would not be seeking another term as RBI Governor. He later revealed that while he was interested in staying on, but the government had not extended an offer to him. He was replaced by his deputy Urjit Patel.
Also Watch
Phillip Hammond, UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, said a report in the Financial Times, has already said he has started the process to replace Carney and has started to look at potential candidates.
“The formal process has not yet started but I, and many other people I am sure, may have cast their eye around various rooms to see if any likely looking candidates hove into view,” Hammond was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.
The report had a list of six people who are being considered for the job. Rajan’s name features among the six. “Attracting Raghuram Rajan, the highly respected Chicago-based economist and former Reserve Bank of India governor, would be a coup,” the report said.
The report lists Rajan’s ‘pros’ as “Impeccable international economics and central banking experience. Significant achievements at the Reserve Bank of India.” However, the report also lists a ‘con’ and says Rajan has given “no indication that he would want the job at the BoE”.
In 2013, Rajan was appointed as the RBI Governor for a term of three years. In 2014, Rajan was pegged to take over as the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from Christine Lagarde, however, he stayed on as RBI Governor.
In 2016, he announced that he would not be seeking another term as RBI Governor. He later revealed that while he was interested in staying on, but the government had not extended an offer to him. He was replaced by his deputy Urjit Patel.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Playing ODIs First Will Help Team Settle Down in England: Shastri
- On a High After CWG Success, Sharath Kamal Hopes for India's Best Show at World Championships
- More Rape Cases Being Reported Is A Good Thing: Naseeruddin Shah
- Barcelona Star Lionel Messi Overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo as Highest Earner
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro First Impressions Review: An All-Rounder With a Mammoth Battery