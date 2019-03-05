English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India's Marine, Handicraft Exports to be Hit by US Trade Action
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he intended to end India's preferential trade treatment under a program that allows $5.6 billion worth of Indian exports to enter the United States duty-free.
Cargo containers are seen stacked outside the container terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: India's exports of farm, marine and handicraft products to the United States could be hit by US plans to end a preferential trade treatment to the country in the next two months, an official at India's main exporters' body said on Tuesday.
"We fear that our labour-intensive exports of agriculture, marine and handicraft products to the U.S. would be hit hard," Ajay Sahai, director general of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, told Reuters.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he intended to end India's preferential trade treatment under a program that allows $5.6 billion worth of Indian exports to enter the United States duty-free.
"We fear that our labour-intensive exports of agriculture, marine and handicraft products to the U.S. would be hit hard," Ajay Sahai, director general of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, told Reuters.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he intended to end India's preferential trade treatment under a program that allows $5.6 billion worth of Indian exports to enter the United States duty-free.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Web Now Has an Official Password Free Login Standard, Which Could Boost Safety Too
- PUBG Addiction: Youth in Madhya Pradesh Drinks Acid Instead of Water, While Playing Game
- Anushka Sharma Called Virat Kohli by This Name to Keep Her Wedding a Secret
- 'It's the Gold Standard for Leagues Around World' - ICC Rules Out IPL Interference
- Audi A5 Worth Rs 54.02 Lakh Delivered to Ajay Devgn, Wins it at Koffee With Karan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results