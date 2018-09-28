English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India's Mars Orbiter Mission Completes Four Years in Orbit, Beams Back Splendid Shots of Red Planet
Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) is the only Martian artificial satellite which could image the full disc of Mars in one view frame and also image the far side of the Martian moon Deimos.
Although the designed mission life of MOM was six months, the satellite has continued to beam back science data from Mars for the past four years (Photo: Twitter/@MarsOrbiter)
Loading...
New Delhi: India's maiden interplanetary mission — the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) — has completed four years orbiting the red planet, according to ISRO.
The mission, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on November 5, 2013, successfully placed itself into Martian orbit on September 24, 2014 in its first attempt.
Although the designed mission life of MOM was six months, the satellite has continued to beam back science data from Mars for the past four years.
"It's been 4 years since I am around! Thank you for your love and support," the ISRO's Mars Orbiter twitter handle said Tuesday.
The tweet included an image taken by the orbiter of Olympus Mons -- the largest known volcano of the solar system.
MOM is built with full autonomy to take care of itself for long periods without any ground intervention. The spacecraft came out of communication 'blackout' during this period. MOM is the only Martian artificial satellite which could image the full disc of Mars in one view frame and also image the far side of the Martian moon Deimos.
The Mars Colour Camera has acquired over 980 images so far. The mission has also helped scientists successfully prepare a global atlas of Mars.
The mission, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on November 5, 2013, successfully placed itself into Martian orbit on September 24, 2014 in its first attempt.
Although the designed mission life of MOM was six months, the satellite has continued to beam back science data from Mars for the past four years.
"It's been 4 years since I am around! Thank you for your love and support," the ISRO's Mars Orbiter twitter handle said Tuesday.
#ISROMIssions— ISRO's Mars Orbiter (@MarsOrbiter) September 25, 2018
It's been 4 years since I am around!
Thank you for your love and support. @isro pic.twitter.com/ry89iilKCV
The tweet included an image taken by the orbiter of Olympus Mons -- the largest known volcano of the solar system.
#ISROMissions— ISRO (@isro) September 24, 2018
It's been four years since @MarsOrbiter successfully got inserted into Martian orbit on September 24, 2014 in its first attempt. #MOM's mission life was expected to be six months! So far, the Mars Colour Camera has acquired 980+ images. Mars Atlas is also ready. pic.twitter.com/z4GGkGvl0C
#HappyNewYear, dear earthlings! North pole looks wicked cool here! pic.twitter.com/f2cLXrBSAT— ISRO's Mars Orbiter (@MarsOrbiter) January 1, 2016
Close-up of grandest canyon of all: Valles Marineris. pic.twitter.com/Sn4Kc2svfv— ISRO's Mars Orbiter (@MarsOrbiter) March 5, 2015
MOM is built with full autonomy to take care of itself for long periods without any ground intervention. The spacecraft came out of communication 'blackout' during this period. MOM is the only Martian artificial satellite which could image the full disc of Mars in one view frame and also image the far side of the Martian moon Deimos.
The Mars Colour Camera has acquired over 980 images so far. The mission has also helped scientists successfully prepare a global atlas of Mars.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook Says Security Breach Allowed Hackers to Control Accounts of 50 Million Users
- Pataakha Movie Review: Vishal Bhardwaj Film's Power Rings on So Many Levels
- Motivated Kerala Blasters Hoping to Rustle Well-balanced ATK in ISL 2018 Opener
- Hacker Threatens to Delete Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook Page While Live Streaming it
- 'Good Touch, Bad Touch': Tamil Actor Sivakartikeyan Teaches Sex Education to Students in New Short Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...