India's Martyred Soldiers Protected Country's Self Respect by Their Sacrifices, Says RSS

The RSS in a statement on Wednesday hailed the role of the 20 Indian soldiers who died during a violent India-China military standoff at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh region.

RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat along with Sarkaryavah Bhaiyaji Joshi said in a joint statement, "The Rashtriya Swayamvevak Sangh pays homage to the soldiers who were martyred by making supreme sacrifices while protecting the borders in the Galvan valley region of Ladakh to protect the sovereignty, integrity and self-respect of the country."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a clear signal on the India-China standoff saying that India won't tolerate misadventures when it comes to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity. It was Modi's first statement after the bloodbath at the LAC.

He said, "I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country are important. India wants peace but when instigated, India is capable of giving a befitting reply."

Twenty Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed on Monday night during a violent face-off with Chinese People's Liberation Army troops at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh. These are the first casualties faced by the Indian Army in a clash with the Chinese PLA since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

