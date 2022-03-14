Maternal Mortality Rate Dips, India Set to Achieve Target of 70/lakh Live Births By 2030

India is on the verge of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target of maternal mortality ratio (MMR) of 70 per lakh live births by 2030, according to the special bulletin released by the Registrar General of India.

The ratio has declined from 113 in 2016-18 to 103 in 2017-19 (8.8 % decline). The country has been witnessing a progressive reduction in MMR from 130 in 2014-2016, 122 in 2015-17, 113 in 2016-18, and to 103 in 2017-19.

Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have shown more than 15% decline in MMR, while six states namely, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Punjab, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have shown a decline between 10-15%. Four states — Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha and Karnataka — witnessed a decline between 5-10%.

With this persistent decline, India is on the verge of achieving National Health Policy (NHP) target of 100 per lakh live births by 2020, stated the bulletin.

The number of states which have achieved the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target has now risen from five to seven – Kerala (30), Maharashtra (38), Telangana (56), Tamil Nadu (58), Andhra Pradesh (58), Jharkhand (61), and Gujarat (70).

Five states – Uttarakhand (101), West Bengal (109), Punjab (114), Bihar (130), Odisha (136) and Rajasthan (141) – have MMR in between 100-150, while four states – Chhattisgarh (160), Madhya Pradesh (163), Uttar Pradesh (167) and Assam (205) – have MMR above 150.

Uttar Pradesh has shown the maximum decline of 30 points, Rajasthan (23 points), Bihar (19 points), Punjab (15 points) and Odisha (14 points).

Four states – West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh – have shown an increase in MMR.

“It is pertinent to point that strategic investments under National Health Mission (NHM) through various schemes have been consistently yielding increasing dividends. Remarkable gains have been made under quality-of-care endeavours by Government of India like Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan and Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative (LaQshya) in conjunction with the existing schemes like Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram and Janani Suraksha Yojana,” the release stated.

“Additionally, flagship schemes by MoWCD such as the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and Poshan Abhiyan target nutrition delivery for vulnerable populations, particularly pregnant and nursing women and children. The achievement also bolsters Government of India’s resolve to ‘Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan’ for the women by creating a responsive health care system which strives to achieve zero preventable maternal and newborn deaths.”

