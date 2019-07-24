India's Monsoon Rains 35% Below Average This Week, Says IMD
The biggest soybean-growing state of Madhya Pradesh received 67% less rainfall than average in the week, while top cotton-producing Gujarat received 47% less, data from the IMD showed
Representative image.
Mumbai: India's monsoon rains were 35% below average in the week ending on Wednesday, with little rainfall over the central, western and northern parts of the country, the weather office said, raising concerns over the output of summer-sown crops.
Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth as about 55% of India's arable land is rain-supplied and agriculture forms about 15% of a $2.5 trillion economy that is the third biggest in Asia.
The biggest soybean-growing state of Madhya Pradesh received 67% less rainfall than average in the week, while top cotton-producing Gujarat received 47% less, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed.
Overall, India has received 19% less rain than average since the monsoon season began on June 1.
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Says She Lost Six Months of Life Because She Couldn't Remember Anything
- Netflix Introduces Rs 199 Mobile-Only Plan in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know
- Yorkshire Vikings Register Second Highest T20 Total Ever
- Sameera Reddy Talks About 'Stressful Breastfeeding' In New Instagram Post, Read Here
- The Worst Setbacks Have Improved Me as a Person: Virat Kohli