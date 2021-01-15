India's New Covid-19 Cases Per Million Population in Last 7 Days Among Lowest in the World: Health Ministry

India recorded 87 new COVID-19 cases per million population in the last seven days which is one of the lowest in the world when compared with countries like the US, the UK, Russia, Germany, Brazil, France and Italy, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. It further said that only one new death per million population was reported in India in this period.

"With a case fatality rate of 1.44 per cent,COVID-19 deaths per million population in India are one of the lowest in the world," the ministry underscored. India's total COVID-19 active caseload continues to manifest a sustained downward movement and has dropped to 2.13 lakh comprising just 2.03 per cent of the country's total infections, it said.

The daily new cases added to the country's COVID-19 numbers have been below 20K in the recent days, it said. The number of daily new cases registered in a span of 24 hours is 15,590 while 15,975cases have recovered and discharged during the same period.

"New cases per million population in India in the last seven days are 87. It is one of the lowest in the world. The number is significantly low when compared with countries like Russia, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, USA and UK," the ministry highlighted. The total recovered cases stand at 10,162,738.

"The gap between COVID-19 recoveries and active cases is steadily increasing and has crossed 99 lakh and currently stands at 99,49,711," the ministry underlined. It said that81.15 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,337 newly recovered cases. 3,309 people recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours followed by 970 in Chhattisgarh. At least, 77.56 per cent of the new cases are from seven states and union territories.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,490. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,579, while West Bengal reported 680 new cases. One hundred and ninety one case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours.

Six states and union territories account for 73.30 per centof new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 19 and 17 daily deaths, respectively.