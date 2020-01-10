India's November Industrial Output Rises By 1.8%, Turns Positive after 3 Months of Contraction

New Delhi: The industrial output grew 1.8% in November, turning positive after three months of contraction, on account of growth in the manufacturing sector, showed government data on Friday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 0.2% in November 2018.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data, the growth in the manufacturing sector was 2.7% as against a contraction of 0.7% in the same month last year.

Electricity generation turned negative (-) 5% as against a growth of 5.1% in November 2018.

The mining sector output decelerated to 1.7% from 2.7% in the year ago month.

The IIP growth during April-November period of the current fiscal came in at 0.6%, down from 5% in the same period of 2018-19.

