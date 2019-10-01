Rita, India's Oldest Chimpanzee, Dies at Age of 59 at Delhi Zoo
According to the Limca Book of Records, the animal was born on December 12, 1960, in Amsterdam Zoo and acquired by the Delhi zoo in 1990.
Image credits: The Better India.
New Delhi: India's oldest chimpanzee, Rita, which had been battling old age-related health problems and was on a liquid diet, died at the Delhi zoo on Tuesday, officials said.
"The 59-year-old chimpanzee had not been keeping well since July 27. She was not eating properly and had become frail," a Delhi zoo official said.
Since July 27, she was on a diet of juice, coconut water and milk with ground almonds and walnuts.
Born on December 12, 1960, in Amsterdam Zoo and acquired by the Delhi zoo in 1990, Rita was the oldest chimp in India and probably the "oldest in Asia", according to the Limca Book of Records.
On an average, a chimpanzee has a lifespan of around 50 years.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff Worked Out in the Same Gym but Never Interacted
- Mouni Roy Sets the Temperature Soaring in New Picture, See Here
- Injury Setback Emotionally Tough But Now Raring to Comeback: Nagarkoti
- WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones From February Next Year
- Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?