India's Production Capacity of Ivermectin and Fabiflu Much More than Current Demand: Sources

Sources in the Central government informed News18 that India has enough production capacity of anti-viral drug Ivermectin and that the country is also self-sufficient in raw materials.

Per-month production capacity of the anti-viral drug is as high as 30 crore units while the current demand order stands at 7 crore per month.

The excess supply is despite the Goa government’s decision to give Ivermectin to all adults irrespective of their coronavirus status in an attempt to bring down mortality.

He said patients will be given Ivermectin 12 mg for a period of five days as expert panels from the UK, Italy, Spain and Japan have found a statistically significant reduction in mortality, time of recovery and viral clearance in COVID-19 patients treated with this medicine.

Similarly, sources, on the condition of anonymity, also informed that India has an excess supply of Fabiflu. The current production capacity stands at 40 crore per month while demands orders of 16 crore per month have been placed by states so far.

Favipiravir brand FabiFlu from Glenmark catapulted to capture the number one slot in the domestic pharma market in April – from 169th in February.

With sales of Rs 352 crore in April, this brand alone accounted for over 2 per cent of the total domestic pharma market sales of Rs 15,662 crore.

Glenmark said that according to data from market research firm AIOCD AWACS, FabiFlu clocked sales of Rs 351.9 crore in April, a more than seven-fold jump from March.

The huge jump in FabiFlu sales happened owing to a surge in Covid cases during the month.

FabiFlu is an oral antiviral drug, which is prescribed to mild to moderate Covid patients who are in home quarantine.

