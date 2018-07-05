English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
India's Request for Zakir Naik's Extradition Under Active Consideration of Malaysia, Says MEA
In January, the ministry of external affairs had made a formal request to Malaysia to deport Naik, wanted by India for allegedly inciting youngsters for terror activities through his hate speeches.
File photo of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.
New Delhi: India on Thursday said its request to Malaysia to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik was under active consideration of that country.
In January, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) had made a formal request to Malaysia to deport Naik, wanted by India for allegedly inciting youngsters for terror activities through his hate speeches.
“At this stage, our request is under active consideration of the Malaysian side. Our High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is in regular touch with the relevant Malaysian authorities in this regard,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a press briefing.
He was asked about the status of India’s request to Malaysia to extradite Naik. India has an extradition treaty with Malaysia. There were media reports about his deportation to India by the Malaysian government.
Following the reports, Naik, in a statement, said he would not return to India till he felt “safe from unfair persecution”.
He is being probed under terror and money laundering charges by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He had left India in July 2016.
