English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India's Rise in Ease of Doing Business Index Historic: World Bank President to Modi
World Bank president Jim Yong Kim said it is remarkable that a nation of over 1.25 billion people has achieved a rise of 65 ranks in a short period of four years.
File photo of World Bank President Jim Yong Kim (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: World Bank president Jim Yong Kim on Friday described India's jump in the ease of doing business index as a "historic and unprecedented achievement".
Kim made these remarks during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said here.
Kim congratulated the prime minister for India's "historic rise" in the ranking.
He said it is remarkable that a nation of over 1.25 billion people has achieved a rise of 65 ranks in a short period of four years.
He also that this has been made possible, in large measure, due to the unwavering commitment and leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He described this as a historic, and unprecedented achievement, the statement said quoting him.
The World Bank chief also recalled the recent honours received by the Prime Minister, including the UNEP Champions of the Earth Award and the Seoul Peace Prize, and congratulated him for the same.
Kim promised the World Bank's "unflinching and continued support" to India's initiatives on ease of doing business.
Modi thanked the World Bank president for the institution's continued guidance and support in India's efforts to improve ease of doing business.
He added that the World Bank's rankings are a source of inspiration for India, in its quest to improve ease of doing business, the statement said.
Kim made these remarks during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said here.
Kim congratulated the prime minister for India's "historic rise" in the ranking.
He said it is remarkable that a nation of over 1.25 billion people has achieved a rise of 65 ranks in a short period of four years.
He also that this has been made possible, in large measure, due to the unwavering commitment and leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He described this as a historic, and unprecedented achievement, the statement said quoting him.
The World Bank chief also recalled the recent honours received by the Prime Minister, including the UNEP Champions of the Earth Award and the Seoul Peace Prize, and congratulated him for the same.
Kim promised the World Bank's "unflinching and continued support" to India's initiatives on ease of doing business.
Modi thanked the World Bank president for the institution's continued guidance and support in India's efforts to improve ease of doing business.
He added that the World Bank's rankings are a source of inspiration for India, in its quest to improve ease of doing business, the statement said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Dubai: Pakistan Win by 6 Wickets
- Here is What Nick Jonas Has Planned for Priyanka Chopra on Their Wedding Sangeet
- I Quit so That I Can Focus on Preparing Bajrang for Olympic Gold: Yogeshwar Dutt
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...