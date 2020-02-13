Take the pledge to vote

India's Second Coronavirus Patient Discharged From Kerala Hospital, Sent to Home Quarantine

The patient, a student at Wuhan University, was discharged after his two consecutive samples sent for testing at the National Instiute of Virology, Pune, turned out negative.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2020, 6:28 PM IST
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Thiruvananthapuram: A Keralite student from Wuhan university, who tested postive for the novel coronavirus thereby becoming the country's second such case, was on Thursday discharged from the isolation ward of the Alappuzha Medical college hospital, health department sources said.

The youth was discharged after his two consecutive samples sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology, Pune, turned out negative, the sources told PTI.

"On the basis of the two consecutive negative results, the patient has been discharged. He will be in home quarantine for the remaining 14 days."

The youth had returned to Kerala on January 24. His samples had tested positive for the virus on February 2.

India's first novel coronavirus case was reported from Thrissur in Kerala with a woman medical student from Wuhan testing positive.

The third case was reported from Kasaragod. Asked about their discharge, the sources said they were awaiting consecutive negative results from NIV, Pune of their samples, only after which they will be discharged.

Till date, 2,455 people have been placed under surveillance of which 2,431 are under home quarantine and 24 in designated facilties.

So far, 381 samples of suspect cases have been sent to NIV for testing, of which results of 354 were negative.

