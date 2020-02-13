India's Second Coronavirus Patient Discharged From Kerala Hospital, Sent to Home Quarantine
The patient, a student at Wuhan University, was discharged after his two consecutive samples sent for testing at the National Instiute of Virology, Pune, turned out negative.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Thiruvananthapuram: A Keralite student from Wuhan university, who tested postive for the novel coronavirus thereby becoming the country's second such case, was on Thursday discharged from the isolation ward of the Alappuzha Medical college hospital, health department sources said.
The youth was discharged after his two consecutive samples sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology, Pune, turned out negative, the sources told PTI.
"On the basis of the two consecutive negative results, the patient has been discharged. He will be in home quarantine for the remaining 14 days."
The youth had returned to Kerala on January 24. His samples had tested positive for the virus on February 2.
India's first novel coronavirus case was reported from Thrissur in Kerala with a woman medical student from Wuhan testing positive.
The third case was reported from Kasaragod. Asked about their discharge, the sources said they were awaiting consecutive negative results from NIV, Pune of their samples, only after which they will be discharged.
Till date, 2,455 people have been placed under surveillance of which 2,431 are under home quarantine and 24 in designated facilties.
So far, 381 samples of suspect cases have been sent to NIV for testing, of which results of 354 were negative.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber Asks Meaning of a Word in Vows During His Wedding to Hailey Baldwin
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost
- Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar All Set to Exchange Garlands in Leaked 'Wedding' Video, Watch Here
- Android's Response to Rapper Lil Nas X Tweeting About Google 'Emoji Stickers' via iPhone is Fire
- Coronavirus Claims Another High Profile Scalp as Mobile World Congress is Called Off