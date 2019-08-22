India's Ties with Bangladesh Today Better than Ever, Says Indian Envoy to UN Syed Akbaruddin

United Nations: India's ties with Bangladesh today are better than ever and this is a tribute to the legacy and belief of Bangladesh's Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that ties between neighbours should be exemplary, New Delhi's envoy to the UN said here.

"Our ties with Bangladesh today are perhaps better than ever and this is a tribute to Bangabandhu's legacy," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said last week at a commemorative event organised by the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to mark the 44th death anniversary of Bangladesh's founding father Mujibur Rahman on August 15, 1975.

Mujibur Rahman's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a true inheritor of his belief that "ties between neighbours should be exemplary and we are happy that our ties have just grown from strength to strength, Akbaruddin said at the event Remembering Bangabandhu A Voice for the Oppressed."

Mujibur Rahman is popularly known in Bangladesh as Bangabandhu (Friend of Bengal).

He noted that Bangabandhu's journey was an unwavering belief in democracy; a passion for social justice; an emphasis on cultural inclusivity and identity that led to the liberation of Bangladesh. "Now, these are all values that we at the UN cherish and nourish, Akbaruddin said.

Underscoring that ties between India and Bangladesh are special in many ways, Akbaruddin said New Delhi and Dhaka are bound by a common cultural and linguistic heritage of a language.

The national anthems of India and Bangladesh were written by the Nobel Laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore. "Bangladesh's Amar Sonar Bangla' and India's Jan Gana Mana' are visible bonds that indicate how two countries have owed their heritage to one common culture. Our ties are also forged in common aspirations and sacrifices," he said.

Akbaruddin told the commemorative event that Mujibur Rahman's lasting legacy is his vision of development in Bangladesh. "Frankly, very soon after Bangabandhu's death, Bangladesh ran into difficult situations as was just mentioned and there were people who said Bangladesh is an international basket case. Today, it is a transformation that I don't know, who said it, but if he was around, he should be eating his words.

Akbaruddin said today Bangladesh is an example of how a country should be approaching its development and growth, whether it is in terms of economic development, education, social indicators, technology, banking, rural development and women's empowerment.

"It is for all of us in the developing world an example to emulate. And perhaps that is the greatest tribute that the present leadership of Bangladesh is implementing Bangabandhu's vision of what he wanted for Bangladesh and that is the lasting tribute that all of us look at with admiration, he said.

Akbaruddin expressed hope that India will extend help as Bangladesh celebrates the 100th anniversary of Bangabandhu's birth. "We hope we can help in any manner because it is important to recall struggles and achievements of the rich legacy of heroes of our past and the UN is the right place to do it.

During a visit to Dhaka, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also paid respects to Bangladesh's founding father and said India is proud to partner with the country to fulfil his vision. Placing a wreath at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, Jaishankar said he was "deeply moved" by the visit to the place. "India is proud to partner with Bangladesh to fulfil the vision of Bangabandhu," Jaishankar wrote on the visitor's book.

The Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi area of Bangladesh's capital city was the personal residence of Mujibur Rahman where he was assassinated along with most of his family members in 1975.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.