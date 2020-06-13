INDIA

India's Upward Coronavirus Climb Continues With 11,000+ Case Spike As Covid-19 Deaths Reach 8,884

The body of a man who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

With a COVID-19 caseload of 3,08,993, India is now the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic, according to the Worldometer, a coronavirus statistics website.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 13, 2020, 10:26 AM IST
India's COVID-19 tally breached the three-lakh mark on Saturday with a record single-day spike of 11,458 infections, while the death toll rose to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said.

Active cases stand at 1,45,779, while 1,54,329 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. "Thus, around 49.9 per cent patients have recovered so far," a ministry official said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 386 new deaths reported by the ministry in its data updated at 8am, 129 were in Delhi, 127 in Maharashtra, 30 in Gujarat, 20 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Tamil Nadu, 9 each in West Bengal, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, 7 each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, 6 each in Haryana and Uttarakhand, 4 in Punjab, 2 in Assam, 1 each in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha.

