India’s Vaccine Feat: One Crore Doses Thrice in 11 Days; UP, Maharashtra Topped Chart

India has administered over 1 crore doses in 24 hours thrice in the last 11 days, with Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat leading the way in total vaccine doses by September. With experts sounding alarm bells on the ‘upcoming’ third wave of Covid-19, vaccinating huge numbers is one of the sure shot ways to protect the country’s population, after the effects of a devastating second surge in April and May this year.

The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country meanwhile, has crossed 70 crore, the Union health ministry said Tuesday. Coronavirus has to be defeated and vaccination is the way to victory, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said. “Soaring higher on COVID-19 vaccination under PM (Prime Minister) @NarendraModi ji’s leadership. 70,00,00,000 vaccine doses administered to date," he said in a tweet, congratulating all health workers and people for the momentous achievement.

August 27

India first administered 1 crore vaccines on August 27 for the first time, with 10,064,032 people receiving the doses. “Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in a tweet at the time.

Uttar Pradesh Gives Most Doses: Uttar Pradesh administered the most doses that day, with more than 28 lakh people jabbed. The month of August saw most inoculations from UP, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

August 31

India reached the highest ever immunisation numbers in a single day on August 31, crossing 1 crore doses within a day, when it vaccinated more than 1.33 crore individuals against Covid-19.

According to government data, 1,33,18,718 people received the Covid vaccine in the previous 24 hours as of September 1, 7 am; 10,099,446 received their first dosage, while 32,19,272 received their second. Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, “Congratulations, as India administers another 1 crore #COVID19 vaccinations today."

September 6

For the third, India administered over 1.13 crore vaccines on Monday, bringing the total immunisation number to nearly 70 crore. According to data as of September 7, 7 am, 1,13,53,571 beneficiaries were immunised in the previous 24 hours. Of these, 82,08,620 received their first dose of the vaccination, while 31,44,951 received their second dose.

UP Leads Again: Uttar Pradesh gave the most doses, at 33,44,004.

More Doses in August than G7 Countries Combined

The Centre on Sunday said India had administered more doses in August than all G7 nations combined, even as the country ranked 14th among 30 populous countries with regard to coronavirus vaccine doses per 100 people. The Centre said India administered 180 million doses last month, while Group of Seven (G7) nations – Japan, USA, France, Germany, Italy, UK and Canada – overall administered 101 million doses. In a congratulatory tweet, the Indian government tweeted, “Yet another achievement! With more than 180 million vaccine doses administered in the month of August, India leaves a mark on the Global map of leading its way in vaccinating its population on priority. #LargestVaccineDrive.” (sic)

According to the data provided in the tweet by MyGovIndia, India alone administered a whopping 140 million doses more than Japan’s 40 million, the country on top among the G7 when it comes to number of vaccinations last month. Canada, meanwhile, administered the lowest at 3 million doses.

UP Achieves Feat

Uttar Pradesh is among the states leading the vaccination drive and on Monday it reached a vaccination milestone with 8 crore doses administered. Uttar Pradesh administered over 27 lakh doses by 6 pm, in a mega vaccination campaign for Covid-19 conducted on September 6.

With the achievement, the State’s fight against Covid-19 has got strong impetus. Despite having the largest population and facing several challenges such as vaccine hesitancy, UP stands number one in vaccination.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here