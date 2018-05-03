The travel bug seems to be a constant with Indians. According to a recent report in RCI, a global timeshare exchange company, Indian travel trends and timeshare recorded a double-digit growth in 2017. The report states that international travel increased by 13 percent as compared to 2016. There was also an eight percent growth in domestic travels.In a statement, Sabina Chopra, managing director of RCI India, said that the company had seen a significant increase in holiday bookings, both domestic and international, on a year-on-year basis. “With increased disposable income, factors like cheaper airfares and low tariffs for budget hotels, international travel plans have seen an exponential rise amongst the general Indian traveller,” Chopra said.The company took a sample size of 50,000 of its members and saw that the United States of America (USA) was the most travelled destination in 2016 and 2017. Malaysia and Indonesia were favoured most amongst all the other South East Asian countries by Indian travellers. Switzerland and Spain proved to be the preferred European countries.The list for domestic travel was topped by Goa, followed by the breathtakingly exotic scenery and picturesque countryside of Coorg. Munnar ranked third for its lush greenery and waterfalls, followed by Ooty and Kodaikanal respectively.RCI’s data was only till 2017 and it is widely expected that the numbers would increase, especially during summers, this year.A representative at Ixigo, a travel search engine in Gurgaon, said that considering the summer season the average domestic fares dropped by around 9 percent this year as compared to last and average international fares have dropped by around 19 percent this year as compared to 2017.