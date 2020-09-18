INDIA

World Bank Executive Director S Aparna Named New Secretary of Pharmaceuticals under Chemicals Ministry

FILE PHOTO: A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo/File Photo

IAS officer S Aparna will take over after the retirement of incumbent PD Vaghela, an official statement said on Friday.

IAS officer S Aparna, who was serving as the World Bank's Executive Director from India, has been appointed as next Secretary, Pharmaceuticals, under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, and will take over after the retirement of incumbent PD Vaghela, an official statement said on Friday.

Vaghela's superannuation date is September 30.

A 1988-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, Aparna was appointed an Executive Director to the World Bank, representing the constituency of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka in August 2017, and her three-year stint ended this year.

Aparna, 56, has held several top positions in Gujarat, including Principal Secretary, Economic Affairs, and Surat Municipal Commissioner, while she has also served as Joint Secretary, Urban Development at the Centre.

